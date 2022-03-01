Hornets Roll in District Opener

The Saline girls' basketball team made quick work of Host Ann Arbor Huron in the D1 district opener Monday night, taking down the River Rats 62-33.

The win advances the Hornets to Wednesday's semifinals against Belleville at 5:30.

It took a few minutes for the Hornets to get rolling as they took a 15-9 lead after one.

They took control early in the second with an 11-2 run to open the second for a 26-13 lead at the half.

The Hornets would pull away in the third as they exploded for 25 points and taking a 51-23 lead after three.

Sophie Canen set a new Saline record with her 59th three-pointer of the seasoner of the season. Photo by Mike Williamson

Sophie Canen set a new school record with her 59th three-pointer of the season midway through the third. She passed former teammate Ella Stemmer for the record that she set in 2019/20.

"I could not be prouder of Sophie Canen. Sophie breaking the record for 3 point makes in a season did not happen by accident. Sophie has put in so much time since she was a kid. Her deliberate work has paid off," Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "Sophie is a tremendous shooter and while 59 3's will leave her mark on the record books, Sophie's work ethic and commitment to putting in the time is a legacy that will last in our program for years to come."

The Hornets hot shooting in the third helped them pull away from the River Rats. Seven different Hornets hit triples on the night with several coming in the third.

Taylor Kangas and Kadyn Maida had strong all-around games for the Hornets.

Maida finished with nine points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists. " Kadyn had great energy, scored from 3 and off the drive and had a couple sweet passes. She looked confident and made a big impact," Roehm said.

Kadyn Maida scored nine for Saline in win over Huron. Photo by Mike Williamson

Kangas ran the points most of the night for the Hornets and made sure everyone was involved. She finished with 5 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals and 6 assists on the night. "I thought Taylor was really a floor leader tonight," Roehm said. "She really controlled the game at both ends of the floor. She pushed it well and found the open person."

Saline had a balanced scoring attack led by Canen with 12 points.

Kate Stemmer added seven points and four steals, while Payton Maloney came off the bench with seven points and three rebounds. Anna Hesse was a force inside with seven points, seven boards and five blocked shots,Beth Ann Ford six points and four rebounds, Josie Cayen three points, Ella Dean three points and three steals, Hadley Griffin two points, and Kailee Cahill one point and two steals.

Photos by Mike Williamson



