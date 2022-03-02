Documentary Short Films. A Review

What was Afghanistan like before the American military withdrawal? How does America deal with its current homelessness problem? What do you do when you are an adult feeling guilty about bullying a kid in grade school? What does a pioneer in female athletics have to say about her legacy? How do you navigate adolescence as a teenager who can’t hear?

The five documentary short films offered at the Michigan Theater attempt to answer all of those questions in the Oscar-nominated films.

The two sports-centric documentaries span from the emotionally powerful to the sweet. The Queen of Basketball documents the career of the first woman ever to score a basket in the first ever female basketball competition in the Olympics, in Montreal, in 1968. She then went on to turn down the NBA.

In Audible, a 17 year old Maryland football player navigates his life as a deaf teenager living an otherwise somewhat normal life. He has to live with isolation and tragedy while trying to be an all-American high school football player, navigating his attempts at athletic glory with added complications.

All but one of the documentary short nominees this year were American. Three Songs from Benazir, the 2021 nomination from Afghanistan predates the American military withdrawal from the country where the United States spent its longest ever war, following the lives of a young Afghan couple living in a refugee camp. The young husband meets fierce resistance to join the Afghan National Army.

When We Were Bullies is told from the first person perspective of a documentary film maker who once bullied a child back in Brooklyn in the 1960s. The film travels backwards through his old classmates and eventually to his old fifth grade teacher, but never quite back to the bullying victim that the documentary dances around.

Lead Me Home juggles a lot in its exploration of America’s contemporary homelessness problem. Focusing on three major cities on the west coast – Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle – the movie makes effective use of drone shots and editing. It effectively describes the life of multiple homeless people as they navigate survival, bureaucracy and the endless Catch-22s of trying to find shelter. What is impressive is the documentary’s ability to distinguish so clearly between the lived experience of so many people dealing with homelessness. It shows them mid-way through their process in trying to get back into housing – sometimes for weeks and sometimes for years – without forcing their stories through easy answers. Lead Me Home ends with some of its subjects with temporary solutions, but no final ones.

Image Credit: The Michigan Theater Foundation.