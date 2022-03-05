Pittsfield Farmers Market To Continue Double Food Bucks Program

Pittsfield Township reaffirmed its nearly decade-long commitment to providing healthy food to its least well-off citizens at the last meeting of the Board of Trustees. Supervisor Mandy Grewal said that she asked Tanya Andrews to present an update to the Board on its Double Up Food Bucks participation last month before the Board voted unanimously to enter a new contract to continue the participation of the Pittsfield Farmer’s Market.

This is a nationwide program funded by the Fair Food Network, which provides vouchers for anyone using food stamps at participating locations that effectively doubles the amount of purchasing power they have if they purchase Michigan-grown fruit and vegetables food options.

“We’ve actually started doing our online market year-round. There are actually a number of vendors that we use that work over the winter, who produce things like salads and microgreens; and we have vendors who have things like apples, potatoes, and squash; hearty winter things. So, there are people who use the program through December. … If there is a market that operates through the wintery, they could use it there. The program does not have a hard stop date,” Andrews said. She added that the program “ties nicely with our mission to connect people in the community with healthy and wholesome foods. Food access is so important to Pittsfield.”

Pittsfield Township has been part of the program since 2015. Anyone who is receiving assistance to purchase food can participate with any farmer’s market or grocery store that is participating.

“One of our major goals is not just supporting our local farmers and making food available to folks; especially those who live in places where they don’t have as much access to fruits and vegetables as some other folks might. We are continuing to work towards maximizing that goal [with our] farmers market,” Pittsfield Supervisor Mandy Grewal said.

The program is also set up to help small, family run farming families as well. The food is generally Michigan-grown, according to Kellie Boyd, Director of Double Up Food Bucks Michigan, from the Fair Food Network.

“Double Up is a triple-win solution. It helps families bring in more vegetables. It helps boost business for Michigan farmers and it also ignites the local economy,” Boyd said. “In 2020, more than a thousand farmers benefited from participating in the double up program. In 2019, our independent grocery store owners purchased more than $1.5 million in Michigan produce during the peak growing season. In 2020, that number doubled to more than $3.6 million. We have seen quite an impact on small scale family farms over the last few years.”

There are multiple locations participating across Southeastern Detroit. The Fair Food Network has a tool on its website that will allow you to find your closest participating location by city or zip code. Within Washtenaw County, these locations include the Pittsfield, Saline, Chelsea, Ypsilanti, Dixboro, Westside, Argus Farms, Acorn, and Ann Arbor farmers markets. Grocery stores like – the People’s Food Co-Op and Ypsilanti Food Co-Op – also participate.

Image Credit: Pittsfield Township