Saline Girls Season Ends in District Finals

The Saline girls’ basketball team saw its stellar season come to an end Friday night as rival Ann Arbor Pioneer took down the Hornets 53-50 in the D1 district finals.

The rubber match between the two teams was a back-and-forth affair all evening.

Pioneer jumped out to a 7-0 lead early, but a Sophie Canen triple got the Hornets rolling and they cut the Pioneer lead to 15-11 after one.

The lead for Pioneer grew to 23-15 in the second, but Taylor Kangas hit a pair of triples to cut the lead to 23-21. Pioneer scored the last three of the half to hold a 26-21 lead at the break.

The Hornets would hang tough and take their first lead of the game 36-35 with a Canen triple only to have Pioneer score the last four of the third for a 39-36 lead after three.

Canen and Kangas hit triples in the fourth to tie the game at 42.

Saline would take a 48-46 lead on a Canen three-pointer, but Pioneer scored the next five to take a 51-48 lead with 36 seconds left. The teams traded free throws to make it 53-50 and the Hornets had one final try to tie it, but the three bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

“I could not be prouder of this group of women,” Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “We grew as a team and as players More importantly, we truly built strong relationships with each other. I love this team.:

The Hornets finished with 11 triples that gave them 159 threes on the season and earned a place in the MHSAA record books.

Canen led the Hornets with 21 points, five blocks, and four rebounds.

Kangas finished with 14 points, three steals, two blocks, and two assists, while Ella Dean chipped in with five points.

Kate Stemmer grabbed five rebounds, had four assists, and scored three, while Kadyn Maida scored three. Beth Ann Ford grabbed four rebounds and scored two, while Anna Hesse grabbed 15 rebounds, had four blocks, and scored two.

“I want to thank our seniors - Josie, Ella, and Sophie- for all they have brought to the program in their careers. Their legacy will be felt long after they graduate,” Roehm said.

The Hornets finish the season with a 17-6 overall record.