Pittsfield Investigating Weekend Shooting

The Pittsfield Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that occurred on March 5. According to a press release, Pittsfield Police were dispatched to the 6000 block of West Michigan Avenue to respond to a shooting.

When they arrived just before 3:00 p.m., Pittsfield says they helped a 32 year old resident who had been shot in the leg. The suspect was described as being an unknown African-American male wearing a mask.

The press release said that "the victim alleged that while visiting a home, he was shot in the leg by an unknown assailant. The injury was not life threatening and officers on the scene provided medical aid."

Pittsfield is still investigating. The press release asked any members of the public with knowledge of the incident to call the detective bureau at 734.822.4958, the general information line at 734.822.4911, or metro dispatch at 734.994.2911.

Image Credit: Pittsfield Township