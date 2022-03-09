Saline Gets New Voting Precincts

Saline City Clerk Terri Royal told the Council at their first meeting of March that no voter precinct can have more than 2,999 voters. That is why her office recommended the creation of a new, fourth district, which the Council approved unanimously.

“We tried to use main streets, but that did not work out, so we tried to not move as many voters as we could leave. But we also had to look at where the new developments were coming in and precinct three was already quite large, so we had to take quite a bit out of three and then incorporate some of one and two, so [the new map] would still be [left with] room,” Royal said.

The new four districts are displayed in the map attached, which was provided in the March 7 packet of the Saline City Council meeting. According to a memo Clerk wrote, the new voting precincts will have 1,667, 1,667, 1,851 and 1,760 registered voters within them, respectively.

The new precincts reflect both an increase in registered voters and changes in Michigan electoral districts generally following both the 2020 census and the redistricting of the electoral map based on the work of the Michigan Redistricting Commission. Court challenges to the previously partisan redistricting process are ongoing.

While the two voting locations – Liberty School and the United Methodist Church, remain the same, where you vote for which precinct may change based on this new map. The old map is broken into four parts, marked in black Sharpie.

New voter cards will be issued to let voters know which precinct they are in. Royal is planning on sending letters to voters whose precincts have changed sometime late this summer, to remind them of which precinct to go to for the midterm elections this November.

Image Credit: City of Saline.