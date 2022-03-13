Saline Swim and Dive 4th at D1 State Finals

The Saline swim and dive team continued to show why it is a state power year in and year out after a 4th place finish at the D1 state finals at Holland Saturday.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 187.5 in the meet that SEC Red rival Ann Arbor Pioneer ran away with 365 points.

Joshua Brunty won the state title in the 100 breast to lead the Hornets. He was also part of the 200 medley relay team that was the state runner-up along with Matthew Adanin, Nick Twigg, and Blake Coy, and part of the 200 free relay that placed sixth with Coy, Liam Russell, and Twigg. Brunty also finished 18th in the 50 free.

Adanin was the state runner-up in the 100 free and third in the 200 free and was part of the 400- free relay that finished third along with Coy, Twigg, and Deniz Ozil.

Russell was seventh in the 100 breast and Ozil eighth in the 500 free to also earn all-state honors for Saline.

Coy was 10th in the 100 free and Ozil 10th

in the 200 free, while Eljah Gray was 14th in diving. Twigg finished 15th in the 100 fly, Russell 16th in the 200 IM, Andrew Steele 23rd in the 100 back.