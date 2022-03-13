Getting To Know The New Saline Inn Owner

George Stamadianos swooped in at the last minute and saved the long-running Saline Inn from closure at the beginning for the month. The Sun Times News visited him in his newest establishment Sunday afternoon, to talk about his plans for the future. The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The Sun Times News: How long have you been in the restaurant business?

Stamadianos: All my life.

The Sun Times News: How did you come across this particular restaurant? Did you work here before?

Stamadianos: No.

The Sun Times News: How did you know it was for sale?

Stamadianos: We have mutual food suppliers.

The Sun Times News: Is this the first time you’ve owned a restaurant, or have you had several?

Stamadianos: My parents and I had several restaurants when I was much younger. The last one I had was for almost 30 years. I’ve been working at my parents' places and have had my own over the years. I started working in restaurants when I was 10 years old.

The Sun Times News: What is it that you like about the restaurant business?

Stamadianos: All the people – customers and staff. It’s all I’ve done most of my life.

The Sun Times News: Is this something you like to do, or is it just normal?

Stamadianos: Both.

The Sun Times News: Are you going to be making any major changes?

Stamadianos: Subtle changes. [The Saline Inn] will have the same hours, same telephone number, same staff, same menu.

The Sun Times News: Are you going to be making any investments into the building?

Stamadianos: Hopefully someday.

The Sun Times News: Are you on Door Dash or Uber Eats?

Stamadianos: Not at the moment.

The Sun Times News: Do you have any plans to do that?

Stamadianos: Once I become more familiar with things I might take a look at it. I don’t know if that is a popular thing in Saline or not. I had them at my other places, but I just don’t know yet.

The Sun Times News: Would you have any openings for full time or part time staff in the future?

Stamadianos: You are always looking for more staff and customers.

The Sun Times News: What was it about the Saline Inn that made you want to buy it?

Stamadianos: I have actually been coming here for years with my parents … off and on for over 30 years. I used to come in here as a teenager with my dad.

The Sun Times News: Was this a case of you needing a new business, or a case of not being able to let this place go?

Stamadianos: We closed or other family business in December. I was looking for another place for the last couple of years. This became available. I always liked this place. It has several places my last place didn’t. … We started the process a couple of years ago, but it was delayed by Covid. Then things started heating up in the last couple of months and we made a deal. I took over March 1.

The Sun Times News: Are you planning on running this business full time for the future?

Stamadianos: Oh ya. I’ll be here many years, hopefully.

The Sun Times News: What is your favorite food [at the Saline Inn]?

Stamadianos: I like the stir fry. The homemade soups are excellent. Breakfast is good here. I’m here so many hours I eat almost all my meals here.