Saline Investing In Water And Sewage Repairs and Improvements

Saline is getting more infrastructure developments. City Council approved two measures to repair and modernize water and sewage infrastructure at the last city council meeting.

The problem being addressed is that extra groundwater is seeping into aging water and sewer pipes across town; possibly affecting water quality and definitely causing unnecessary stress to the wastewater treatment plant, according to Saline Director of Public Works Larry Sirls, because it has to process all of the water in its system. The $542,000 contract with Granite Construction is already accounted for in the sewer budget; unlike the other major infrastructure expense this month.

“We received rave reviews from their performance and ability,” to complete the work, Mayor Brian Marl said. “As we’ve talked about ad nauseum, we have got to work aggressively to eliminate and mitigate infiltration into our sewer system. That will create extra capacity at our wastewater treatment plant and overall improve operations. I think this is very timely and important.”

Over half a million dollars will be taken from the sewer fund to pay for the project. The subcontractor hired to perform the work will be doing something similar to a plan approved last Friday to secure freshwater pipes. Instead of ripping up an old pipe and replacing it with a newer model, they will be cutting holes in certain sections of pipe and using a highly specialized process to modernize the system by essentially creating a pipe within a pipe.

The way it works is that a new section of temporary pipe is constructed above ground to allow water or sewage service to continue while the old pipe is shut down. Once dry, the pipe will be inspected with a remote camera before it is lined with a lining that will stick like skin to the interior of the pipe. Normal functions are then installed and the new inner layer essentially becomes the new pipe. The old pipe surrounding it can either stay in place or crumble into the wider soil; either way, the new pipe will continue to serve residents.

Saline is also replacing one of its RBC devices. There are 18 devices owned by the City that remove various waste products in the sewerage system as part of the process before discharging the remaining water into the Saline River.

“The RBCs are one of the wastewater treatment systems at our wastewater treatment plant. The particular one that is down helps us treat biosolids, which is one of the limit levels that we have for our state permit. Unfortunately, if we had gone to the manufacturers of our product, I believe we were seeing quotes of $200,000 plus for this repair. So we are very fortunate to find an outside company that can produce the part that we need and make the repair work themselves for considerably less,” City Manager Colleen O’Toole said.

One of the RBCs broke around one month ago and the Council agreed to pay the Cleveland-based Darlington Equipment Company to replace it. While city officials acknowledged to the Sun Times News that this meant the overall quality of the wastewater treatment plant has gone down as a consequence, everyone told this newspaper that the treated water being discharged into the Saline River is still well within safety requirements.

“The manufacturer recommended this company to us. As far as I know they are almost a single source for aftermarket [products],” William Briggs, the Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent, said. “At this point in time our permit limits give us a larger quantity we can discharge because it is winter. I want to have this fixed by April because on May 1 our limits go down.”

The city has to follow minimum guidelines in the disposal of sewage waste and Briggs said that while the system is functioning, it will have to be replaced relatively quickly to stay compliant. Unlike the other contract, which was covered with already approved spending, this replacement will cost taxpayers $46,995.