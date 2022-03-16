The 109 To Host Session On How Businesses Can Help People With Dementia

The 109 Center will be hosting two information sessions for business owners and managers on March 22, to inform them on how they can make their businesses friendlier places for people suffering for dementia. Dementia Friendly Saline’s Jim Mangi told the Sun Times News that communication is the biggest difficulty that people suffering from dementia suffer while trying to navigate in towns.

When asked what some tell-tale signs that your customer might be suffering from some forms of dementia are, Mangi said “One of the classics is difficulty with short term memory. That is things like asking the same question over and over again in rapid succession; or telling the same thing or story over and over again in rapid succession. This is because the short term memory module in the person’s brain is just not working correctly. Another one that is common is simply difficulty in following directions or filling out a form, or difficulty figuring out how to pay for things. In the old days, we had cash. Now we have cards – you tap the card, or swipe the card, or tap the card … [which] can be difficult for someone living with dementia to figure out.”

There will be two sessions in the local community space, located at 109 West Michigan Avenue, in Saline. There will be one information session at 9:00 a.m. and one at 7:00 p.m. You can also attend via Zoom. Saline Main Street’s Director Holli Andrews said there are a number of things that businesses could do to make themselves welcoming spaces for people suffering from dementia.

“Sometimes the light in a place can be dimmed a little bit so it’s not quite so jarring for people with neurological issues. Sometimes the music can be a little bit loud and that can be disorientating; especially if the music is very fast tempo,” Saline Main Street’s Director Holli Andrews said. Andrews added that restaurants could also provide menus with larger fonts or “not quite so many offerings. Creating more a simplified menu that doesn’t become overwhelming. Things like that.”

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, although there are many forms. The various forms of dementia that effect seniors routinely effects people from minority communities at disproportionately higher rates than White Americans, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, a Chicago-based non-profit that assists caregivers and funds research.

Around 55 million people suffer from some form of dementia globally, according to the World Health Organization; which estimates that that number could grow

to as many as 139 million as the global population ages. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the 5.8 million or so American seniors suffering from dementia could grow to as high as 13.8 million by 2050; increasing the likelihood of businesses needing to interact with people suffering from the disease.

If you are interested in this program and would like to find out more you can contact Mangi at jimmangisr@gmail.com, or Saline Main Street at either 734.717.7406 or director@salinemainstreet.org.

Image Credit: Saline Main Street.