Local Gold Instructor Gains National Recognition

By Nora Carichner

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Professionals announced Saline gold instructor and former LPGA Tour Player Debbie Williams-Hoak to the Top 50 LPGA Teachers Worldwide for the years 2022-2023.

The Top 50 list recognizes the best LPGA instructors from more than 1,800 LPGA certified professionals across the globe. Debbie is the only recipient in Michigan.

Debbie took up the game of golf at age 31, in 1991. Subsequently, she won a Michigan Public Links Championship, the Women’s Interstate Mid-Am, two Michigan Amateur Championships, The Michigan Open and was named the Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) 1993 Female Player of the Year. She also competed in seven USGA National Championships before turning pro in 1995. She played on the Futures Golf Tour and then qualified for the LPGA Tour in 2000.

LPGA Professionals are uniquely trained to teach golf through a holistic approach to learning the game and performing on the golf course. This people-centered approach emphasizes the communication skills that allow the teacher/coach to develop relationships built on respect and relevance. The heart of the LPGA curriculum for its members is the LPGA Integrated Performance System. This framework for the teacher and golfer addresses the physical characteristics of golfers, their motivation and goals for their game, their equipment and motor learning, and control concepts.

Debbie is currently an LPGA Class A Teaching Professional and Director of the Brookside Golf Academy in Saline, Michigan. She is the Lead Instructor for the LPGA-USGA Girls Golf Program of Detroit with the Michigan Women’s Golf Association and an advisor for the (MGWA). She is also the Site Director and Lead Instructor for the LPGA-USGA Girls Golf Program of Greater Washtenaw County. Debbie is a Titleist Performance Institute Certified Fitness Instructor along with being the Saline High School Boys and Girls Golf Coach. Debbie is President of the Michigan High School Coaches Association (MHSCA) and President of the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association (MIGCA)

Debbie founded The Magic of Christmas Adopt a Family Foundation in 1993. The non-profit exists to this day and has helped thousands of Washtenaw County children at Christmastime.

For information regarding lessons, contact Debbie Williams-Hoak at Irish2go2000@gmail.com or (734) 604-5489.

Photo: Debbie Williams-Hoak