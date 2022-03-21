Saline Area Schools Considering Full Time DEI Officer

What is next for diversity, equity and inclusion in Saline Area Schools? If the parental group Saline Parents Against Racism have their way, it will be with the creation of a full time DEI officer.

This comes after Mayor Brian Marl read a statement denouncing racism at the first City Council meeting of the month. Kerstin Woodside, shown on the right of the photo, a mother with children of color in the district, who is also part of the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, and the president of the non-profit education and equity group Saline Supports, said that this latest initiative is part of an effort to end ongoing incidents of racism reported to parents.

“I think what is frustrating is it feels like when we tell our stories and incidents, some members of the community don’t believe us. Or they say: ‘What happened to provoke the kid to call you that name?’,” Woodside said. “Questioning and not believing really is quite dangerous. It makes it harder for those people who do suffer to want to speak up, or it makes people not believe you. That makes it feel like nothing will change … it makes you feel powerless.”

Saline parents of children of color, including Woodside, helped Marl write the statement he read. The next day, SPAR presented what they want to see in a new DEI Officer to the Board of Education.

SPAR told the Board of Education meeting that a lot of progress has been made in increasing diversity and tolerance within the SAS, but more work was needed. Incidents of racism and harassment have been repeatedly brought up before the BOE all school year, including at the March 8 meeting.

Saline already employs a part time culturally responsive consultant, who is currently working on a year-long contract to work with students and teachers on an instructional level. The new position, whose formal role has yet to be written, would allow more resources and time to do more.

“I have so many perspectives because I am a parent, an educator, and I work in the district,” Channon Washington, the part time consultant, said. “As a parent of a kid of color who has had some unfortunate racial incident, I would feel really good about having a full time person tasked with managing all of the district's DEI efforts and growing those efforts. … As a professional, I can say that I could easily transition my part time position into a full time leadership position. That is the way this district is trending, taking this consultancy almost as a seed to grow into a full time leadership position.”

Other school districts across Wayne and Oakland Counties have similar positions. Washington said that each community is unique and that the work can become very specialized. DEI officers can specialize the recruitment and retention of a diverse pool of faculty; or in the coordination between the community and disparate groups like SPAR or the DEIC focused on equity; or in disproportionality, the study of the outcomes certain demographics get academically and finding systemic ways to correct systemic mistreatment or lagging achievement levels.

“We definitely need to look at our current position, which I think is important. We have a part time DEI position – our culturally responsive consultant. As we analyze the amount of work that needs to happen, it does appear that because of the goals of the district, we need to trend to more of a full time position. … We want to first determine what is being accomplished now with that part time position and what are the future needs of that position? Because right now that position is more focused on curriculum. How do we make it so all students see themselves reflected in the curriculum? How do we have an equity lens when our teachers are instructing? Then the question is: what are the other things we have to focus on?” Superintendent Steve Laatsch said. “I’m in favor of that. That is something we are going to be looking at throughout the spring.”

The school administration will be working on crafting the position, with regular feedback from the Board of Education. When asked, Washington said she would consider applying to the full time position, if it is established.

Saline has established a number of equity-focused groups in the last few years. The City and school district both have their own Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committees, as well as the equity non-profit Saline Supports and the parent group Saline Parents Against Racism.