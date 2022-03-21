Foundation for Saline Area Schools To Hold Fundraiser

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools will be having its Sail Into Spring fundraising function at the Emagine Theater Thursday, April 28. The theater will be holding a nautical-themed fundraiser in three theaters rented for the evening, starting at 6 p.m. This spring fundraiser is replacing the traditional winter event, which was cancelled due to Covid out of an abundance of caution.

Once inside, attendees will be able to see what the foundation is doing through display tables detailing recent funding grants. Supporters will be able to participate in a live auction. There will also be a cash bar and three theaters playing movies.

“The one really cool thing is that we are compiling a highlight video that we will be able to project on the big screens to show what we have been doing this year, the variety of the grants we have been able to award, so everyone will be able to see before the movies begin,” FSAS Executive Director Annherst Kreitz said.

Registration for this nautical-themed fundraiser will be $60. You can register either through the FSAS website, or by utilizing the QR ode attached to the flier that was recently mailed.

“My family and I are really looking forward to attending the Sail into Spring event. Emagine has been a great partner of the districts for years, and this is a unique opportunity to see a movie, but also have some great food, and bid on unique items that benefit Saline Area Schools,” Board of Education President Jennifer Steben said. “The Foundation was the first place I volunteered when entering Saline Schools 8 years ago, and I look forward to supporting them for years to come, even after my kids graduate. I'd encourage everyone to come have some fun and learn more about how this organization uniquely supports the staff and students in every building.”

Hours d’oeuvers will be provided by Knight’s Southside Market, according to the flier. The FSAS recommends “snappy casual attire” for the evening.

“The FSAS Spring Reception provides a great opportunity to thank and celebrate all the people who are connected with the Foundation for Saline Area Schools. It also is a time to showcase the many outstanding teaching grants that our creative SAS staff apply for each year. The support that FSAS provides for our District with grant funding is incredible,” Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch said.

There are other ways to support the FSAS, and by extension, Saline Area Schools. A week before the fundraiser there will also be an online auction in addition to the live action auction on April 28.

Image Credit: Foundation for Saline Area Schools.