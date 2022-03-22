Saline Now Allows Recreational Marijuana

Recreational marijuana businesses can now become a reality in Saline. The City Council unanimously approved a resolution, Monday, allowing recreational marijuana businesses to establish themselves along the same lines as the already-permitted medicinal businesses.

“I’ve thought hard and long on this because I have had a number of individuals come forward to me [worried about] the potential associated with some of the myths and actual experiences with marijuana,” Mayor Pro Tem Dean Girbach said. “It’s treating it no different than liquor or anything else.” Girbach added that they cause “medical concerns and issues” but “are not banned at this point because the voters have wished for this. As a result, I am going to be supporting it.”

The Council also approved an amendment to city ordinances to match distancing requirements for recreational marijuana establishments that treats them in the same way that liquor stores have been regulated for generations. While the city is not putting a limit on the number of businesses that can be established within city limits, it is mandating that every property that houses a recreational marijuana establishment be at least 250 feet apart from each other.

The city will also now require that, like medicinal medical marijuana businesses, they be on plots that are at least 1,000 feet away from any school property. This effectively means that any brick and mortar building hosting a marijuana business will have to be either on the east or west side of town, since Henne Field is still school property.

It is worth noting however, that once a marijuana establishment is up and running it will remain zoned that way unless the property is declared abandoned. Even if a school is established in a new part of Saline within 1,000 feet of an established marijuana establishment.

“I agree with my colleagues that it appears that a majority of the voters are in favor of this. I agree with Mr. Girbach entirely that this ordinance shapes it [in] the most acceptable way in our community [in] where we would want it in our community,” Councilor Jack Ceo said.

Image Credit: City of Saline Twitter.