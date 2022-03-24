Pittsfield Township Honors Two Police Officers And Two Firefighters

Pittsfield Township’s Board of Trustees only started meeting in person again fairly recently. That is why they presented awards for best police officer and best fire fighter for both 2020 and 2021, at their March 23 meeting.

“I’m honored. There’s lots of great guys to choose from so I am honored to be selected,” Paul Damon, a nine year veteran of the department who won the 2021 award, said. When asked what the most rewarding thing about protecting the community was, Damon said it was “serving the community that I know cares about us. We’re busy, but the community cares about us, so, again, it is an honor to be selected as firefighter of the year under the umbrella of the community.”

A packed audience of mostly family and peers applauded when Damon won 2021 and Russell Girbach won for 2021. They will be honored along with the two police officers of the year in a plaque that will now preserve their names on the walls of the public safety building.

“I feel honored and quite surprised,” Sergeant Eric Roth said when asked if he was surprised to win police officer of the year in 2021. When asked the same question as Damon, Roth said “It means everything, puts purpose behind doing the job every day.”

After thanking the officers from both sides of the Department for Public Safety for their service, Supervisor Grewal expressed an interest in regularly awarding police officers and firefighters for their service on a yearly basis from now on.

“I was very surprised and very humbled,” Sergeant Samuel Bradley, who won officer of the award in 2020, said. Having served six years in the department, he said community support was “very important for the growth of our agency. It’s great for our officers.”