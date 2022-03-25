Saline Track and Field Opens Strong at SEC Invite

The Saline track and field team had a strong showing at the season-opening SEC Indoor Invitational at Ypsilanti Lincoln Thursday.

The invite was a non-scoring meet with the top five in the event earning medals.

The boys were led by the first-place finish of the 4x400 relay team of Benjamin Faulkner, James Harrison, Wynter Burnett, and Jackson Ford.

The 4x200 team of Joshua Rush, Blake Wilson, Caden Winston, and Wynter Burnett was second, while third-place finishes went to Ian Gifford in the 60 hurdles, Faulkner in the 400, and Torin Moore Jr in the long jump.

The 4x800 team of Harrison, Jack Zaske, Stewart Berryhill, and Max Pfeiffer was fourth, while Rush was fourth in the 200. Moore Jr. was also medaled in the 60 hurdles with a fifth-place finish.

Garrett Beazley was sixth in the shot put, Burnett seventh in the 400, and Ian Gifford seventh in the long jump. Shane Pitcher was eighth in the 3200Tyler Parrish 8th in the 60 dash, Pfeiffer ninth in the 800, Andrew Black ninth in the 60 hurdles, Burnett ninth in the high jump, and Owen Liepman 10th in the 3200.

The girls dominated with four first-place finishes and numerous athletes with top-five finishes to earn medals.

Madison Stern won the 1600 and was part of the winning 4x800 relay team along with Madison Wood, Madison Rogan, and Aubrey Stager.

Abigail Roth won the 3200 and Nicole Warren won the long jump.

Elaina Alig was second, Grace Roth third, and Claire Endes fourth as the Hornets swept the top four spots in the 3200.

Warren was third in the 60 dash, Stager third in the 800, and the 4x200 relay team of Jordan Wickham, Grace Oberski, Stern, and Stager was third.

Wickham was fourth in the 200 and Av Schmidt fifth in the 60 dash. Oberski was sixth in the 400 Corynn Gady sixth in the 1600, and Jacquelyn Kolano sixth in the pole vault. Tenly Schrzan was seventh in the 60 hurdles, Cora Conley eighth in the 400, Gady eight in the pole vault, Evelyn Lody tenth in the 60 dash, Nora McGillicuddy tenth in the 1600, and Tess Sanderson tenth in the high jump.