Saline Lacrosse Takes Down Canton in Opener

After a slow start, the Saline lacrosse team got things rolling and took down Canton 10-5 on a wet, cold season opener for the Hornets.

Canton jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, but the Hornets would rally.

Trailing 2-1, the Hornets got a goal from CJ Robison with 16 seconds left in the first to tie it at 2-2, but they weren’t done. Owen Miller found the net with four-tenths of a second left in the period to give Saline a 3-2 lead.

The Hornets would outscore Canton 4-2 in the second for a 7-4 lead at the break.

The lead would grow to 9-4 but Canton got one back to make it 9-5 late in the third. Brady Fiske would rifle one home with 20 seconds left in the third to make it 10-5 after three.

Canton would rally for three goals in the final period to cut the lead to 10-8, but the Hornets were able to hold on for the win.

Evan Aeschliman and Owen Brown combined for 21 saves in net for the Hornets.

Miller had a big night with five goals and two assists to lead Saline.

Robison added two goals, Liam Belote a goal and an assist, Quinn Brophy and Fiske one goal each.

The Hornets return to action April 6 at Birmingham Seaholm.