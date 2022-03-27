A Conversation With Saline’s New Deputy Police Chief

Shortly on the heels of the ascendance of Saline’s new police chief, Marlene Radzik, the city also got a brand new deputy police chief, who was asked by Radzik to join partially because they had worked together professionally for both of their entire careers.

Just before formally taking his new position, Bazik spoke with the Sun Times News for an interview to introduce him properly to the community. The following conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

The

Sun Times News: Could you tell us about your early background?

Greg

Bazik: I have lived in Michigan most of my life. I had lived in Ida, Michigan, which is in Monroe County. I went to school there, enrolled in Eastern Michigan University in the late 1980s, for criminal justice. I met my wife during college.

Upon graduation, I was fortunate to land a job with the Ann Arbor Police Department. I got married about the same time. Then that takes me into my fairly long career in this field.

TSTN: What has your career been so far?

Bazik: Like everyone else, I spent some time in patrol. If memory serves me, about five years in a line-level officer position. I was really fortunate with the timing to get into other specialty assignments.

I was able to be involved in the tactical team, often referred to as SWAT. Back then there wasn’t a county-wide team. Ann Arbor had its own, as did Washtenaw County.

I spent about a year and a half in a plain-clothed undercover unit. I was promoted about five or six years into Sergeant. I went to the road patrol for that.

Then I had an opportunity to apply for a lieutenant position. I spent five years as a lieutenant, in our support services division; which is the technology [and] dispatch center. At the time, Ann Arbor had its own dispatch center; records, data processing, all of our data processing systems.

Then in 2013, I was promoted to deputy chief. And I have spent almost the last 13 years of my career in the position of deputy chief before I retired.

I am not technically on the [Saline Police Department] yet. As of April 4, I will be.

When I retired from the City of Ann Arbor, I already had an opportunity, through my relationship with Sheriff Jerry Clayton, to go to the Sheriff’s office in a similar role. I took off about two weeks between my retirement in Ann Arbor and a five year period with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office where I was the Chief Deputy. I was assigned to technology projects, body worn cameras; budget, the administrative side of things.

Then I was approaching 30 years of law enforcement. I was thinking it was about time to retire. But again, I had another opportunity open up and for the last nine months I have been in a role of Director of Technology Management at the University of Michigan Department of Public Safety and Security. The entire time that I have been at the U of M, the university has maintained my sworn officer certification. So with the exception of about six weeks over the past 31 years I’ve been a licensed police officer in the state of Michigan.

TSTN: Why Saline?

Bazik: I got the opportunity when Marlene Radzik called me out of the blue, explained to me what was happening with the changes in Saline leadership, and asked me if I would be interested in coming over and serving as her deputy chief.

Marlene and I went to the police academy together 30 years ago. Then we worked together for her last few years at the Sheriff’s Office before she retired. For me, it was an easy decision to make; to support her in a space that I have been experienced and skilled at for quite some time. The break away from police service for the last nine months was, I think, just the breather I needed.

TSTN: What is your general approach, or philosophy, for policing?

Bazik: That’s a hard question to answer only in the sense that whatever I say is going to be interpreted differently for different people.

Law enforcement has always been going through evolution and change. My approach to law enforcement, or just life in general, has been to be collaborative and build relationships. The focal point that we see most often with law enforcement has to do with the enforcement side of things, particularly when things go wrong. There is a lot of things that policing does outside of the enforcement piece.

I believe the strength in any community is relationships. I could throw out terms like community oriented policing, that would be descriptive of my philosophy; but there are more programs and deliberate changes being made that I think are also good for the communities and our profession. I’m not always a cop, right? I’m a person just like everyone else, and I want to make sure that policing in our country is what it needs to be.

We have law enforcement assistance diversion. That is trying to do pre-booking diversion in certain cases to keep people out of the criminal justice system when they need not be. You see that most often with mental health, and substance abuse.

There is also this notion of procedural justice. It might be a buzz word for some, but procedural justice is just a way to describe what law enforcement ought to be: treating people with kindness and respect; to allow people to have a voice and be heard.

Transparency, obviously, is a focal point of most discussions around law enforcement. And of course, always striving to be impartial. The fact that policing is done by people and all people have biases, or areas where they need to recalibrate.

TSTN: What are your immediate and long term goals?

Bazik: My goal will be to support Chief Radzik. The goals of the administration, the community and Council have set. I don’t know exactly what those are. I need to develop relationships with staff; to learn who the points of contact with the community are.

I believe one of the initiatives in the department is to get body cameras. That is an area that I am familiar with. I presume I will be tasked with that.

I know that Chief Hart did a lot of work to change the department’s image in a positive light. I think pursuing accreditation was one of those; so I would presume the chief would task me with administration oversight with that.

TSTN: Why is policing rewarding?

Bazik: I find it rewarding because it is a helping profession.

This might sound like a cliché, but I knew very early on that I wanted to be in this space. I didn’t know exactly what that looked like. But when I was about five or six, our home was burglarized. I still remember this day walking in with my father, who had picked my brother and I up from a babysitter, into a home that had been ransacked.

Police came, processed the crime scene [and] they investigated, but they were never able to solve that. There is a sense of vulnerability that one feels when the space feels violated. Fortunately I have not had my body violated, but I can only imagine what that experience might be like.

I guess it is a way to help to provide a health community. But at the same time the perspective of what a police officer is, is different through the eyes of different people. One thing that draws me to that is to really help the profession be what it is supposed to be; approachable, not to be feared, and to be viewed as someone you can reach out to for help without fear of arrest or some negative consequence.

