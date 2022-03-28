New Housing Proposal Presented In Pittsfield Township

The housing industry is going through the major ups and downs of inflation and supply chain issues just like everyone else, but local developers are still trying to get new housing projects started. This includes a new proposed housing project in central Pittsfield Township.

The developer is asking to change the land use designation in the master plan from its current business district status to a mixed use suburban residential status. If that Board eventually does that, developer Steven Schafer is proposing to build 184 housing units.

When asked if any of the units would be designated as affordable, Schafer told the Sun Times News that the units would be for “For young families, it would be priced right for them; and for empty nesters. So [there would be] two types of product.”

These would come in the form of 106 rowhouse units in four blocks of six apartments. They would be joined by 78 duplex units.

This plan has gone through a number of drafts and changes in the planning commission. A proposed driveway to Textile Road was removed earlier in the process. Access would be from Lavender Lane. Part of the reason is that a large section of the plot contains protected wetlands, which the plan accounts for.

Future Land Use Plan. Image Credit Pittsfield Township.

The developers say that they have also been reaching out to prospective neighbors around the new development the whole time. But this was a surprise to Trustee Gerald Krone, who said that he had been on the board of the house association of the adjacent Silo Ridge neighborhood, and he hadn’t heard anything from the developer. This was backed up by multiple people in the audience who voiced concern about the proposal.

“I’ve been on the board for nine years, [Krone] has been on the board for 15 years, and another member of the audience was on the board until recently, and all three of us have never heard of, or been contacted. He may have sent letters to individual people that lived on the edge of Silo Ridge, but he had not contacted the board,” Silo Ridge Homeowners Association Board Member James Osborn said, telling this newspaper that he had only been contacted last week. When asked if anyone had been contacted, Osborn said “Some of the people in the audience have properties that are adjacent to the proposed development. They apparently got a letter back in 2013.”

Schafer said that he began reaching out to neighbors when he brought the property several years ago. He said he would redouble his efforts.

The density of the project, its implications for traffic congestion, and the small size of some of the yards on the plan were concerning to residents. The area has oil pipelines going through the area, and concern was raised both by the closeness of trees on the plan to the pipeline and the possibility that new residents might mistake the pipeline for a jogging track, leading to safety and trespassing concerns. Shafer said that this issue can be solved with the introduction of fences, no trespassing signs, or foliage.

The Board did not take any solid action on the project. Whether the project is greenlit or not will be decided on in a future meeting.

Main image credit: Pittsfield Township.