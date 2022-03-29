Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Announces 2022 Saline Salutes Honorees

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Saline Salutes Awards. Nominations were gathered and the honorees were then selected by a panel of community leaders representing a cross-section of the Saline area. The Saline Salutes Awards, presented annually, are the most widely respected and prestigious recognition of the citizen contributions from individuals living or working in the Saline area. This year's honorees are:

Citizen of the Year - Monica VanOvermeer (Owner - Jet's Pizza)

Lifetime Achievement - Pastor Tom Schroeder (Christ Our King Lutheran Church)

Visionary Award – Jim Mangi (Dementia Friendly - Saline)

Distinguished Veteran Award - Lt. Col. Sandra K. Wilson (President of the Vietnam Veterans Organization)

First Responder Award – Brandon Sears (Saline Fire Department)

Youth of the Year - Blake Coy (Saline High School)

These outstanding award recipients will be honored at the 33rd Annual Saline Salutes Awards Program on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 5:30 pm at Lake Forest Golf Club. The cost of the event is $25 for adults, / $40 for Couples, $12 for students ages 6-18, $180 for a table of 8. Please visit our website www.salinechamber.org to register for this event. You must register by April 8th. Included are dinner and the Award Presentation Ceremony. The event is generously sponsored by DTE, R&B Plastics Machinery, Jet's Pizza, Costco, Stevenson Enterprise, and True Community Credit Union.