Saline’s Fire Millage, Explained

Communities participating in the Saline Area Fire Department have two options when it comes to how they provide their share of funding to the multi-municipality service. They can either fund their portion of the budget through a millage of up to one mil on their residents or they can pay for it through their general fund. Up until now, the City chose to pay for its portion through the general fund, but switched due to increased costs this year.

Saline City Council voted on March 21 to change Saline’s funding from the general fund to the introduction of a 0.7 millage rate. The council could have charged up to one whole mill, but opted to keep it down to seven-tenths of one mill to minimize the tax burden on residents.

“As the city attorney mentioned, really it is a special assessment when we talk about the amount available in millage,” Saline City Manager Colleen O’Toole told the Sun Times News. “It cannot go beyond one mill. That is the voter approved amount at this point, so it all depends on what the Saline Area Fire Department is going to do with their budget at this point. As the Mayor mentioned, there is more to come on that front in terms of next steps.”

The fire department is facing 35 percent higher costs due to a variety of factors. Covid-19, employee changes, pay scale changes, the rising cost of fuel, all contributed to the increase in order to keep the department solvent.

Saline is the largest contributor to the department. The other participating communities are Saline Township, York Township, and Lodi Township. Again, the fire mileage rate cannot be raised to more than a maximum of one mill.

“It was unanimous by all parties of the four municipalities to participate. It is giving a piece to it to ensure that our fire does finish in the black this year. We’ve learned and made some budget adjustments to go forward and will be coming forth with some adjustments at a later point,” Saline City Councilor Janet Dillon, who sits on the SAFD board, said.

The millage will not be introduced to taxpayers' bills until the 2023 financial year. According to a memo written by O’Toole, this should generate $347,175, according to the resolution.

Again, the millage rate could go up to one whole mill in the future, but the Council purposefully avoided setting it that high. Marl surmised that unless another dire emergency should come before then the rate was likely to go up further.

“I think we’re probably overdue as [the] Saline Area Fire Department to have a third party come in and do a holistic review of our agency. Not only look at the funding model but the operation, the governance, and policies. I think that’s a best practice, something we have done [in the City of Saline] for parks and rec, and our engineering department, our analysis of economic development,” Mayor Brian Marl, who is also on the fireboard, said. “I think our fire department would benefit from that. It’s never been done in the history of the department. It is overdue and I think that an analysis like that would pay for itself.”

Mayor Pro Tem Dean Girbach was told yes, when he asked if the fire department could seek Federal Emergency Management Agency compensation for Covid-related expenses, by O’Toole.

Image Credit: Saline Area Fire Department.