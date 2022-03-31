SWWC Sees 38 Percent Increase In Interest

The South and West Washtenaw Consortium is enjoying a 38 percent increase in enrollment for its 2023-2024 school year. Part of this is because of increasing interest by students, and part of it is due to the increase in availability of some programs, such as welding, which were temporarily unavailable during the pandemic.

“We’re really trying to make sure students have balanced opportunities to not only take our core academic classes, but also have opportunities to take a more hands on approach, which is what they get at SWWC classes,” Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch told the Sun Times News. The 38 percent increase partially represents a resurgence after an enrollment drop due to Covid, Laatsch added, as well as “because we were in an environment where those classes really need to be in person, so a lot of kids or parents said ‘we don’t want our kids in those classes, or we want them in hybrid, or online.’ Those classes didn’t lend themselves to that. The good news now that students value being in person for those hands on classes.”

When asked how much of the increase was due to increased student interest, and how much was due to the availability of hands on classes, Laatsch said “I’m sure [it is] a combination” of both.

The SWWC is a cooperative program between the Chelsea, Dexter, Lincoln, Manchester, Milan, and Saline school districts. Juniors and seniors can learn marketable trade skills and apprenticeship experience to be marketable as soon as they graduate from high school.

Welding, coding, healthcare, computer aided design, robotics and culinary arts are all amongst the most popular programs at the moment according to Ryan Rowe, the Executive Director of the SWWC, said. A lot of programs for 2023 are so popular that they already have more applicants than open spaces.

Juniors who complete a year of SWWC classes successfully can, in some cases, even earn money on the job in their fields in their senior year. Health science students who complete a certified nurse assistant can start work, according to Rowe, as can building trade students who earn an OSHA certificate; a practice Rowe calls “learn and then earn.”

“We respond to the economic needs of the employer and try to be proactive in that approach,” Rowe said. “We’re potentially adding an exercise science program this fall because healthcare workers are needed with an aging population. So we are trying to expand in a proactive manner with programing, or parts of programing, that can meet the needs of those employers.”

