Sometimes the Sales Team Stumbles onto the Story

I love it when special moments of Kismet happen. I spent part of the day in Saline today with our newest member of the Sun Times News sales team, Melissa Emery. We stopped in for our final visit of the day at the Brecon Grille, where we were warmly greeted by the owner, Paul Geragosian, and several staff members who were obviously pleased about something. Sydney, the bartender, had just revealed their slate of special spring cocktails. We happened to be visiting to talk about the forthcoming "Drink Local" page. We snapped a few photos and were offered the opportunity to sample one of the new cocktails - surprise happy hour! By the way, they were FABULOUS!

Pictured here, Melissa had the Rye Smash, Sazerac Straight Rye Muddle with fresh mint leaves and oranges with a dash of simple syrup. I am pictured here, about to sample the Orange Mule, Jameson Orange Whiskey, orange biters, ginger beer, mint.

Watch for the DRINK LOCAL section of the May 11th issue of the printed version of the paper.