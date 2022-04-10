Saline Track and Field Teams Open Season

The Saline track and field team opened their seasons at a pair of invitationals last week.

The boys finished 3rd at Whitmore Lake and 4th at the Lincoln Indoor Showcase and the girls finished 2nd at Whitmore Lake and 4th at Lincoln.

The Hornets picked up a pair of first-place finishes at Whitmore Lake.

Andrew Harding won the high jump and the team of Christopher Capello, Sam Gifford, Andrew Black, and Torin Moore Jr won the 110 shuttle hurdles.

Zach Antal, Jackson Ford, Owen Liepman, and Harding teamed to finish second in the SMR, while the 4x800 relay team of Dominik White, Mason Kipley, Liepman, and Jack Zaske finished third.

The DMR team of Hayden Clarke, Quinn CollinsKipley, and Elijah Rouston placed fifth, while sixth-place finishes went to the 4x11 team of Ethan Nelson, Matthew Walper, Antal, and Collins; the 4x200 team of Nelson, Collins, Jacob An, and Walper; and the 4x400 team of An, Harding, Ford, and Andrew McNally.

At Lincoln, the 4x400 relay team of Benjamin Faulkner, Joshua Rush, Jason Whitton, and James Harrison took first and Dolan Gonzales was first in the pole vault.

Moore Jr was third in the 300 hurdles and Malik Eisemann third in the pole vault, while Garrett Beazley was fourth in the shot put.

The 4x200 relay team of Rush, Faulkner, Tyler Parrish, and Moore Jr placed fifth and Moore Jr was fifth in the long jump. Whitton finished seventh in the 1600, Harrison eighth in the 1600, and Noah Lapore, Whitton, Griffin Berwick, and Harrison teamed to finish eighth in the 4x800.

The girls had a strong showing at Whitmore Lake.

Elaina Alig won the 1600, while Carmen Lauchu, Jacki Kolano, Madison Wood, and Ashton Davis won the SMR.

Second-place finishes went to the 4x400 team of Wood, Claire Endres, Lauren Miller, and Cora Conley; and the 4x100 team of Laucha, Julian Inge, Davis, and Kolano; and the 4x200 team od Cait Bacarella, Kolao, Davis, and Hannah Ross.

Endres was third in the 1600 and the DMR team of Corynn Gady, Lucy Woehlke, Wood, and Bailey Burt placed third. Gady was fourth in the 1600, Miller, Conley, Woehlke, and Burt were fourth in the 4x800; and Karis Schreck, Lindsey Clarke, Rachel Bryant-Wright, and Shelby Fordeck were fourth in the 100 shuttle hurdles.

At Lincoln, Mia Rogan, Mackenzie Sellenraad, Madison Stern, and Aubrey Stager won the 4x800 relay.

Rogan was second in the 800, Abigail Roth was fourth in the 3200, and Grace Roth fourth in the 3200.

Fifth-place finishes went to Stern in the 1600, Rogan, Sellenraad, Stern, and Oberski teamd to finish fifth in the 4x200, and Nicole Warren was fifth in the long jump. Alena Miklosovic was seventh in the 60 hurdles and Oberski eighth in the 400.