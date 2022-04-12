Saline Softball Rolls to Sweep of Huron

The Saline softball team made shorts work of Ann Arbor Huron in the season opener Monday as the Hornets swept the River Rats in a pair of three inning games 21-0 and 20-3.

Saline wasted no time to get the bats going as they scored 16 runs in the opening inning as they sent 19 batters to the plate in the inning.

The big blow of the inning was a grand slam by Karli Dorr to put the Hornets up 13-0. Dorr finished with two hits, four RBI, and two runs scored to lead the Saline offense.

Sydney Hastings and Grace Munn finished with two hits and three RBI's each. Kaleigh McClelland added two hits and two RBI, while Emily Sweetland, Leah Holloway, and Lainie Lipowski had two hits and one RBI each.

Hailey Malinczak scored three runs with a hit and RBI, Clara Cherry a hit and two runs scored, Izzy Deveau a hit, RBI, and run scored, and Jillian Whitney and Nina West and hit and run scored each.

Dorr struck out nine and allowed one hit in the circle for the Hornets.

Saline scored ten runs in each of the first two inning to cruise to the win in the nightcap.

Deveau led the Hornets with three hits, three RBI, and three runs scored to lead the offense.

Hastings finished with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored, while Cherry had two hits, two, RBI, and two runs scored. Whitley chipped in with two hits, an RBI, and three runs scored, McClelland two hits and an RBI, Malinczak a hit and three RBI, and Munn a hit and RBI.

Munn struck out six and allowed one hit for the win for Saline.

The Hornets return to action Thursday when they face Walled Lake Northern.