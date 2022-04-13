Big Rally Helps Saline Sweep Huron

The Saline baseball team rallied from five runs down to beat Ann Arbor Huron 7-6 in extra innings Monday and went on to sweep the three-game series from the River Rats.

Huron took a 2-0 lead in the first, but Bobby Butler drove in a run with a single to make it 2-1 after one.

The River Rats added a run in the second and three in the third to take a 6-1 lead when the Hornets started to rally.

Giuseppe Gottfried doubled in a run I the fourth to make it 6-2 and Butler added another RBI single in the fifth to make it 6-3.

Braden LaRusso singled home a run to start the seventh and Kriss Sydlowski tripled him home to cut the lead to 6-5. With two out Jackson Conley ripped a single to drive home Sydlowski to tie the game at 6 to send the game to extra innings.

Sam Miller led off the eighth with a double and stole third. Huron intentionally walked the next two batter to load the bases, but Miller scored on a wild pitch to end the game.

Butler finished with three hits and two RBI, while Conley had three hits and an RBI. Cade Tousa added three hits and two runs scored, Gottfried and LaRusso two hits and one RBI each. Sydlowski finished with a hit and RBI and Miller a double and the game-winning run.

Ian Balint earned the win on the mound with 4.1 innings of stellar relief, striking out nine and allowing four hits after the Hornets fell behind early.

The second game-ending was like déjà vu between the teams in the nightcap that was started Monday but completed Tuesday after being called due to darkness.

Saline took a 2-1 lead in the first on a pair of RBI groundouts. They would add another run in the fourth on a dropped third strike that plated a run to make it 3-1.

Huron tied it up at three in the fifth, but an RBI single by Sydlowski and a run on an error made it 5-3 Saline.

Huron would tie it up at five in the seventh on a balk to send the game into extra innings.

In the eighth, Sydlowski led off the inning with a triple and like the first game, Huron intentionally walked two batters to load the bases setting up a repeat ending as a wild pitch scored the walk-off game-winner for the Hornets.

Sydlowski had two hits and an RBI to lead the offense with Butler adding a hit and RBI. Tousa and LaRusso had one hit each for the Hornets.

Bryce Ronewicz pitched the eighth and got the win on the mound for Saline.

There was not much drama in the third game of the series as the Hornets pounded Huron 12-1 to finish the three-game sweep.

The big blow of the game was a grand slam by Butler in the third to blow the game open. Sydlowski and Jackson Muir collected two hits each, while Gottfried and Balint had one each.

LaRusso picked up the win on the mound with eight strikeouts and one hit in four innings of work.

The Hornets improved to 3-2 overall on the season.