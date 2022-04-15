Saline Soccer Rolls to 11-0 Rout of Lincoln

It took just over a minute to show the Saline girls’ soccer team was firing on all cylinders Thursday as the Hornets routed Ypsilanti Lincoln on a cold, windy night.

Paige Martin scored just over a minute into the game and the Hornets never looked back against the Splitters.

The Hornets took advantage of strong winds at their back during the first half as Lincoln couldn’t get any long kicks down the pitch. Lincoln was forced to roll any goal kicks with any high kick being knocked straight down due to the wind.

Martin would score her second of the game five minutes later to make it 2-0.

Ashley Kruse scored on a corner just over two minutes later and the rout was on.

Sienna Snyder and two more Kruse goals in under four minutes quickly made it 6-0 Hornets as they continued mass substitution throughout the first half.

Martin scored her third of the game with 15:05 left in the half to make it 7-0.

Abigail Gray found the net with 8:32 left, followed by goals by Audrey Driskell, Jessica Rein, and Emily Hornberger to end the game at 11-0 at the half.

Lincoln was unable to record a shot on net going into the stiff wind and barely got the ball past midfield at all throughout the game.

The Hornets opened SEC Red play by battling to a 0-0 draw with Ann Arbor Huron earlier in the week. Neither team could muster much offensively in the match as the defenses dominated.

Saline improved to 2-0-2 overall and 1-0-1 in the SEC Red.

Photos by Mike Williamson



