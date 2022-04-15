Saline Softball Struggles Against Walled Lake Northern

On a cold, windy day the Saline softball team had a rough time against a strong Walled Lake Northern team, dropping a doubleheader 11-1 and 16-3.

Northern pounded out 26 hits in the doubleheader against Hornet pitching.

Walled Lake took an early 3-0 lead in the opener, but Kayleigh McClelland tripled to lead off the third and scored on an RBI-double by Clara Cherry to make it 3-1.

Northern blew the game wide open in the fourth with six runs finished the game with a two-run homer in the seventh to make the final 11-1.

Cherry finished with three hits and one RBI to lead the offense.

McClelland had a hit and run scored, Grace Munn, Karli Dorr, and Izzy Deveau one hit each.

Dorr took the loss, striking out two in the circle for the Hornets.

After Northern took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first in the second game Sydney Hastings walked and scored on a passed ball to cut the lead to 3-1 after one.

Walled Lake blew the game open with nine runs in the third and four in the fourth to take a 16-2 lead.

Saline got two back in the fourth with an RBI groundout by Hailey Malinczak and an RBI single by McLelland to make it 16-3, but they would get no closer.

Emily Sweetland picked up a pair of hits to lead the offense. McClelland finished with a hit and RBI, Cherry, Deveau, and Jillian Whitley one hit each.

Saline fell to 2-2 overall on the season. They host Hartland in a doubleheader Saturday.

Photos by Mike Williamson







