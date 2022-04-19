Saline enters into a purchase agreement with plans to bring a retail cannabis store to town

The city of Saline has entered into a real estate purchase and development agreement to see a piece of land it owns potentially turned into a retail marijuana shop.

At its April 18 meeting, the Saline City Council approved entering into an agreement with Visio Clara LLC, which is representing the Lume Cannabis Company.

The land is in the Sauk Trail Business Park and is listed as 6.54 acres with the total purchase price as $1,000,000.

The agreement does stipulate the city does have a buyback option within five years if the parcel is not developed according to the plan shared. The buyback price would be $100.

According to the agreement/plan, Lume intends to develop a portion of the property with a 2,359 square feet single user building in order to “facilitate a retail cannabis store pursuant to marihuana ordinances as adopted by the City of Saline.”

One issue that was expressed by council members is the future development of a piece of that land, which is defined as a surplus piece at the rear of the lot.

Saline mayor pro tem Dean Girbach noted the surplus piece of land and its importance as part of the agreement. He said the proposal will now go into the city’s planning process.

In doing their own research into Lume, city council member Dawn Krause said she was impressed with their operations after visiting one of their locations. Krause said she’s excited to see the jobs they will bring.

A representative for the buyer, Rebecca Spindler, the eastern district manager for Lume, did speak at the meeting. As an introduction, she said Lume just opened its 33rd cannabis store and has 1,000 employees across the state.

“We are pure Michigan,” Spindler described Lume. “Michigan grown, Michigan jobs, everything is Michigan.”

Looking ahead, Spindler said they take great pride in being deeply involved in the community and engaged in doing what they can.

Council member Jim Dell'Orco said he was also impressed with Lume’s operations and noted it will be good to see some new jobs that provide full time wages with benefits.

Speaking on behalf of the council, Saline Mayor Brian Marl said they appreciated the work of the city staff and council members in negotiating the agreement. He said he believes this use is a good fit for this parcel.

Addressing Lume and Spindler, Marl said “I’ve heard nothing but good things about Lume, so we’re looking forward to working with you. I’m hopeful that this project can be expedited and much like my colleagues I’m very eager to see completion of the additional structure in the rear of the property. Because I think having both completed is beneficial to the community, not just for the tax revenue, but for the jobs and amenities that it will provide for our residents, so we wish you luck and look forward to working with you at the planning commission level.”

In addition to the next steps involving the review of the plans by the planning commission, it will also include a due diligence period of time of 240 days. According to the agreement, during the Due Diligence Period, if the buyer determines the property is not acceptable for any reason whatsoever, the buyer may terminate this agreement by providing written notice thereof to the seller at any time prior to the expiration of the Due Diligence Period.