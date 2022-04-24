Saline Tennis Takes Down Dexter

The Saline girls’ tennis team improved to 2-0 in the SEC Red after taking down Dexter 6-2 last week.

The Hornets doubles teams rolled as they swept all four flights.

Makenzie Roehner and Brooke VanDyke won 6-1, 6-2 at one doubles, Emma Arsenault and Eva Cueto 6-1, 6-0 at two, CJ Tuldanis and Gabby Englehardt 6-3, 6-3 at three, and Katheryn Feller and Kylie Warner at four.

Mia Baa won 7-5 6-1 at three singles and Kylie Evanson 7-5 6-3 at four singles.

Ana Teofilovic dropped a tough three-set match at one singles 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 and Sophie Dubovoy fell at two singles 4-6, 4-6.

Photos by Mike Williamson



