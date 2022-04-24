Saline Soccer Blanks Monroe

The Saline girls’ soccer team saw its record move to 2-1-1 in the SEC Red after splitting a pair of matches last week.

The Hornets opened the week by pasting Monroe 8-0.

Saline jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first half and never looked back. They finished it off with three goals in the second half to end the game early.

Paige Martin recorded a hat trick to lead the Hornets.

Abby Gray picked up a pair of goals, while Sienna Snyder, Ashley Kruse, and Carson Caldwell had one goal each. Reece Caryl and Norah Dawid shared the shutout in net for the Hornets.

The Hornets dropped a hard-fought 2-1 decision to a strong Skyline team Thursday night.

Martin scored the lone goal for the Hornets in the loss.

Saline is 3-2-2 overall on the season.