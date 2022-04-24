Saline Golfers Win Tecumseh Invite

The hot shooting Saline golf team came home with an Invitational title Friday as the Hornets easily won the Tecumseh Invitational.

The Hornets “A” team fired a team score of 315 to outdistance second-place Tecumseh by 23 strokes.

Not to be outdone, the Saline “B” team finished third with a score of 353.

Brian Kang and Kieran Dean each fired 18-hole rounds of 76 to lead the Hornets.

Coltin Cundiff shot a score of 80, followed by Giuseppe Giacalone with 83, and Zeb Siegel with 86.

The B-team was led by Eric Wood with a nice round of 77.

Ryan Terris shot 87, Andrew Steele 93, Jake Day 96, and Cullen Ellis 98.

The Hornets split a pair of SEC matches at Dexter Wednesday. They shot a score of 164 with Skyline shooting 157 and Dexter 168.

Siegel led the Hornets with a nine-hole round of 38.

Dean fired a 39, Kang 43, Wood 44, Giacalone 45, and Cundiff 48.