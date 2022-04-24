Saline Softball Goes 2-3 in Busy Weekend

After a week of rainouts, the Saline softball team had a busy weekend by going 2-3 in five games played.

The Hornets opened with a home quad and went 1-2 on the day.

They started the day with a 14-1 pasting of Novi, with a big nine-run second inning lifting the Hornets to the win.

Grace Munn and Sydney Hastings had three hits and two RBI each to lead the offense.

Clara Cherry and Karli Dorr each collected a pair of hits and two RBI and Kaleigh McClelland had two hits and an RBI.

Dorr struck out eight in four innings of work to earn the win for the Hornets.

Saline then fell to state-ranked South Lyon East 5-1. The Hornets fell behind4-0 and could not overcome the deficit in the loss.

Dorr led the offense with a pair of hits, while Cherry drove in the only run with a double in the sixth. McClelland and Izzy Deveau each had one hit. Dorr took the loss striking out six.

Saline could muster just three hits in a 5-0 loss to Anchor Bay in the last game of the day.

Hastings picked up two hits and McClelland one in the loss. Deveau struck out nine in the circle for the Hornets.

Saline split a pair of games played Sunday.

They opened with a 7-2 loss to Regina.

Delaney Lee had a hit and RBI, while Cherry and Deveau had the other two hits for Saline. Dorr took the loss striking out four.

The Hornets bounced back to beat Walled Lake Western 11-7.

Walled Lake took a 5-2 lead after one, but three runs in the second and five in the third would put Saline on top 10-5 and they would never look back.

Dorr led the offense with three hits and two RBI. Cherry had two hits and four RBI and Lee two hits and two RBI. Munn added a hit and RBI and Hasting a hit and two runs scored. Deveau picked up the win with three strikeouts.

Saline improved to 4-5 overall on the season.