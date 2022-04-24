Saline Track and Field Runs at April Showers Invite

The Saline track and field teams took part in Dexter’s April Showers Invitational Saturday and faced off against some of the top athletes in the state in the non-scoring event.

Dolan Gonzales won the pole vault with a leap of 14 feet, while Jason Whitton won the 800 and the Hornets finished first in the 4x800.

Christopher Cappello was second in the 110 hurdles, Malik Eisemann second in the pole vault, and the 4x200 relay team second.

Third-place finishes went to Andrew Harding in the high jump, the 4x400 relay team, and James Harrison third in the 1600.

Torrin Moore JR was fourth in the 300 hurdles, seventh in the 110 hurdles, and eighth in the long jump, while Max Pfeiffer was fourth in the 3200. Cappello was sixth in the 300 hurdles, Garrett Beazley eighth in the shot put and discus and the 4x100 relay team was seventh.

The girls finished first and second in the 4x800 relay and were second in the 4x100, third in the 4x200, and fourth in the 4x400.

Elaina Alig was third and Claire Endres sixth in the 3200, Mia Rogan fourth, and Madison Wood sixth in the 800. Mackenzie Sellenraad was seventh in the 1600, Jacki Kolano seventh in the pole vault, Tenley Schrzan eighth in the high jump, and Jordan Wickham eighth in the 100.

The teams swept an SEC Red tri-meet Thursday.

The boys beat Huron 75.50-61-50 and Bedford 103-34.

Whitton won the 400 and Samuel Jackson the 3200. The Hornets won the 4x200 and 4x800 relays and Eisemann the pole vault.

Second-place finishes went to Harrison in the 800 and 1600, Truman Johnson the 3200, Moore JR the 110 and 300 hurdles, and long jump, the 4x100 relay, Beazley discus.

The girls won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, Rogan the 400, Wood the 800, Elaina Alig the 3200, Stefanie Harris the discus, and Kolano the pole vault.

Saline finished second in the 4x100, 4x200, and 4x800 relays, Nicole Warren 100, Madisen Stern 800, and Endres the 3200.

