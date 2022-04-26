Saline Lacrosse Blows by Bedford

A slow start did not keep the Saline boys' lacrosse team from lighting up the scoreboard Monday night as the Hornets cruised to a 20-8 win over Bedford.

Ethan Crouch and Owen Miller scored early goals for Saline, but it was Bedford who led 3-2 midway through the first period.

The Hornets answered with a pair of goals by CJ Robison and Devin Sears and took a 5-3 lead after one and it would be all Saline from there.

Saline exploded for eight second period goals and took a 13-4 lead into the half. Quinn Brophy scored three times in the second and Miller found the net twice more. TJ Friedholm, Liam Belote, and Sears also scored second period goals for the Hornets.

Griffin Clark scored a pair of third period goals, while Miller scored his fourth of the game and Brady Fiske added a third period goal.

Saline had a running clock in the fourth and Miller scored his fifth of the game and Brendon Torzewski wrapped up the scoring for the Hornets.

The win moved the Hornets to 6-3 overall on the season and 5-0 in the SEC Red.