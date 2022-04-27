Friendship and fun in Saline High School's Connecting Club

In their smiles and words, a group of Saline High School students went before the school board to talk about the great things happening in the Connecting Club.

The Connecting Club is a student driven club with the purpose of fostering inclusive relationships and allowing the many students of Saline High School (SHS) the opportunity to become more socially involved during their high school years. It consists of students that like to connect with peers outside of their immediate social circle.

Students/club members plan outings, gatherings, and positive peer-to-peer experiences for everyone in Connecting Club. The club advisors are Trish Fair and Kim Munn.

The club gave a presentation to the Saline Area Schools Board of Education and the community during the board’s April 26 meeting.

With accompaniment slides, SHS student and club member Grace Munn spoke first. She said the club is an inclusive space for everyone.

“Where all the pieces fit,” she said citing the club motto.

The club’s presentation highlighted the different activities it has going on, including weekly drop-ins every other Thursday, where they play games and get to know each other, and the weekly lunch groups. Other activities highlighted included the Polar Plunge, which was a fundraiser for the Special Olympics and Inclusion Week.

They also noted their Kindness Rocks Garden is being updated to become more accessible and welcoming with the addition of a concrete path.

One of the highlights of the presentation was seeing and hearing the club members talk about what they like about it.

It starts with friendship.

With some assistance, Ella Dover, a Saline student, told the school board and those in attendance that she likes “to play Uno and see my friends at lunch groups.”

Ella Dover, at middle, speaks about the Connecting Club at the April 26 Saline school board meeting. photo taken from Saline Area Schools Livestream

Ian Gear, another club member, said, “I get to talk to people I hadn’t met before and learn about what they like to do. I didn’t know many people when I came to high school because I moved a lot, but now I found people who like the same things as me. I also like that we play fun games like Uno and Headbanz.”

The school board members thanked the club for the presentation and for being such a positive part of the high school.

Saying the club looks fun and engaging, school board trustee Susan Estep said she always enjoys seeing what the club is up to and is glad to see the garden become even more accessible.

Board trustee Jenny Miller agreed and said the club is a beacon for the school district.

The club is open to all at SHS.

One of the Connecting Club's presentation slides helping to explain the club at the Saline school board meeting.