Holloway Pinch-Hit Walk-off Lifts Saline Past Monroe

Leah Holloway’s two-out pinch-hit two-run single rallied the Saline softball team to a 7-6 win over Monroe Friday afternoon.

The win completed the sweep of the Trojans and was the fourth straight for the Hornets.

Trailing 6-4, Clara Cherry opened the bottom of the seventh with a single. A fly-out and a ground ball moved Cherry to second with two outs when Grace Munn ripped a single to score Cherry and cut the lead to 6-5. An infield single by Izzy Deveau and a walk to Emily Sweetland loaded the bases and set up the pinch-hitter Holloway for the game-winning single to center that scored Munn and Deveau for the walk-off win.

Kaleigh McClelland led the Hornets with three hits and two runs scored, while Cherry had two hits and two RBI.

Deveau finished with two hits, Karli Dorr, Lainie Lipowski, and Munn a hit and RBI each, Sydney Hastings and Sweetland a hit and run scored, and Holloway the game-winner and two RBIs. Karli Dorr earned the win with four K’s in four innings of relief in the circle.

The Hornets took the opener 9-0 behind the three-hit pitching of Dorr. She finished with three strikeouts and walked none.

Cherry had a big game with two hits and three RBI, while McClelland had two hits and an RBI, and Hastings two hits and two runs scored.

Sweetland had a double and RBI, and Megan Guerard a hit and RBI. Delaney Lee, Nina West, and Deveau one hit each.

The Hornets bats were alive with 18 hits in a 22-0 pasting of Ypsilanti Wednesday.

Cherry clubbed a home run and finished 4-4 with four RBI.

McClelland had a big night with three hits and four RBI, while Dorr had three hits and three RBI. Munn finished with three hits and an RBI, Hastings two hits, Guerard and West a hit and two RBI each, and Jillian Whitley a hit and RBI.

Munn tossed a three-inning no-hitter for the Hornets. She struck out six and walked one for the win.

Saline improved to 7-5 overall and 5-0 in the SEC Red.