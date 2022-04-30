Saline Tennis Picks Up Pair of Wins

The Saline girls’ tennis team picked up a pair of wins by going 2-1 at a Plymouth quad.

The Hornets beat Canton 7-1 and Berkley 5-4 but fell to Birmingham Groves.

Saline swept the singles matches against Canton with Ana Teofilovic winning 6-0, 6-3, Sophie Dubovoy 6-1, 6-1, Mia Baaa 6-3, 6-3, and Kylie Evanson 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles wins went to Makenzie Roehner and Brooke VanDyke 6-2, 6-4, Emma Arsenault and Eva Cueto 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5), and CJ Tuldanis/Gabby Englehardt 6-2, 6-1.

The four doubles match decided the Berkley contest.

Katheryn Feller and Nastia Dubovoy won a three-set tiebreaker 1-6, 6-3, 10-7 to pull out the win for the Hornets.

Arsenault/Cueto won 7-6 (4), 7-5 and Tuldanis/Englehardt 6-4, 6-1 at doubles.

Singles wins went to Baa 6-4, 6-0, and Evanson 6-1, 6-3.