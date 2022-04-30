Saline Baseball Takes Two of Three from Monroe

The Saline baseball team tried to stay near the top of the SEC Red standings by taking two of three games from Monroe last week.

Monroe shocked the Hornets by scoring four times in the bottom of the seventh to take the opener 4-3.

Jackson Conley ripped a two-run single in the sixth to give the Hornets a 3-0 lead, but it wasn’t enough as the Trojans rallied in the seventh.

Monroe loaded the bases with one out and scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1 with two outs. A walk and a two-run single tied the game at 3-3 and the next batter singled to left to score the game winner for Monroe.

Conley finished with one hit and drove in all three Hornets runs. Braden LaRusso, Bobby Butler, and Giuseppe Gottfried each had a hit and run scored.

Saline bounced back to take the second game 6-0.

LaRusso fired a three-hit shutout and struck out four for the win.

Gottfried had two hits including a home run and three RBI. Kriss Sydlowski and Conley each added one hit for the Hornets.

Saline took the third game 5-1 behind the five-hit pitching of Sam Miller. He finished with seven strikeouts and one walk in the win.

Sydlowski had two hits and an RBI and Butler a hit and RBI to lead Saline. Conley had a hit and RBI, Jackson Muir a hit and run scored, LaRusso and Gottfried one hit each.

The Hornets dropped a pair of games to a tough Northville team Saturday.

A four-run fourth inning doomed the Hornets in the opener as they fell 6-3.

Muir had a hit and two RBI and Mack Notar one hit for the only hits for Saline. Liam Yelsma took the loss striking out eight. All six runs were unearned.

Saline took a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the second game, but the Mustangs rallied to take a 9-3 lead and hold on for the 9-6 win.

Muir had three hits and an RBI, while Gottfried had a home run and four RBI. LaRusso finished with two hits and two RBI, Sydlowski and Conley a hit and run scored each, Miller, Josh Nagle, and Ian Balint one hit each.

Saline improved to 10-7 overall and 6-2 in the SEC Red.