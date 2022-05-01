Gray Lifts Saline Soccer Past Dexter

Abby Gray came up big in a much-needed win for the Saline girls' soccer team Saturday night by scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Dexter.

The Hornets entered the match with a 3-2-1 record in the conference and need the win to try to keep within striking distance of league leading Skyline.

Gray put the Hornets on top when she found the upper corner of the net with 33 minutes left in the first half to make it 1-0.

Dexter had carried a lot of the play early but could not convert on three corners before Gray put Saline on top.

With just over a minute left in the half, the Dreadnaughts were called for a penalty inside the box and Gray stepped to the line and drilled home the penalty kick to make it 2-0 Hornets at the break.

The Hornets made it 3-0 with 20 minutes left when Sienna Snyder took a throw-in and centered it and Paige Martin was there to tip it past the Dreadnaught goalkeeper and into the net.

Dexter answered two minutes later when CeCe Palazzolo drilled a shot off the crossbar that came back out front, and Cadi Murphy was there for the rebound and put it top shelf to cut the lead to 3-1.

That is as close as the Dreadnaughts would get as the Hornets held on for the win.

Saline improved to 4-2-1 in the Red, while Dexter fell to 5-2.