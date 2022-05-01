Saline Golfers Tenth at Farmington Invite

The Saline golf team had another big week that ended with a 10th place finish at the Farmington Invitational Friday.

Twenty-four teams competed in the event and the Hornets finished with a team score of 335. Birmingham Groves finished first with a score of 322.

Giuseppe Giacalone led the Hornets with an 18-hole score of 80.

Eric Wood shot a round of 83, Coltin Cundiff and Andrew Steele each with a score of 86, and Zeb Siegel 89.

The Hornets swept a SEC quad at Jackson Wednesday.

Saline shot a round of 154 to beat out Monroe with 166, Jackson 188, and Lincoln 221.

Cundiff fired an even round of 36 to lead the way for Saline. Kieran Dean shot 38, Brian Kang 39, Giacalone and Siegel 41, and Wood 42.

The Hornets split into two teams and competed in two Invitationals Monday.

They competed at the Next Tee tournament and Oakland Hills Country Club and finished 13th out of 26 teams. The Hornets shot a round of 323 in the event won by Brother Rice with 298.

Siegel led the squad with a round of 78 with Cundiff and Dean right behind with 80. Giacalone shot an 85 and Kang 87.

The other squad took part in the Detroit Golf Club Invitational and finished 16th out of 23 teams. Saline finished with a team score of 345 in the vent won by Skyline with 296.

Ryan Terris and Will Winslow both shot rounds of 85 to lead the Hornets. Andrew Steele shot 87, Nick Niethammer 88, and Wood 92.