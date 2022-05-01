Saline Track Teams Run by Lincoln

The Saline track and field team both picked up wins against Ypsilanti Lincoln last week.

The boys beat Lincoln 92-54 and the girls 82-55.

Jason Whitton picked up a pair of wins in the 400 and 1600 to lead the Hornets.

Garrett Beazley swept the shot put and discus events. Mason Kipley won the 3200, Andrew Harding the high jump, and Dolan Gonzales the pole vault. Saline also picked up wins in the 4x200 and 4x800 relays.

The girls swept the four relays. Ashton Davis won the pole vault, Madison Stern the 800, Madison Wood the 1600, and Corynn Gady the 3200.

The boys finished third and the girls fourth at Jackson’s Charlie Jahnke Invitational Friday.

The 4x400 relay team of Benjamin Faulkner, Whitton, James Harrison, and Joshua Rush took first to lead the boys’ team.

Harrison, Whitton, Andrew McNally, and Stewart Berryhill teamed to finish second in the 4x800, while Rush was second in the 200.

Whitton was third and Harrison fourth in the 1600, Samuel Jackson fifth and Andrew Stern sixth in the 3200, Christopher Cappello third, Torrin Moore JR fifth, and Ian Gifford sixth in the 110 hurdles, Moore JR third and Cappello fourth in the 300 hurdles, Beazley fifth in the shot put and seventh in the discus, Hardin seventh in the high jump, and Malik Eisemann fourth in the pole vault.

The 4x100 team of Rush, Caden Winston, Ryan Kavanaugh, and Harding finished third, and fourth in the 4x200.

For the girls, Mia Rogan won the 800 and was part of the winning 4x800 with Madison Stern, Madison Wood, and Lydia Alig and the same team finished second in the 4x400.

Wood was second and Alig fourth in the 800, Stern third and Claire Endres fifth in the 1600, Elaina Alig fourth, Grace Roth fifth, and Abigail Roth seventh in the 3200, Alena Miklosovic second in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles, and Davis seventh in the pole vault.

Jordan Wickham, Jacki Kolano, Charlotte Rittenhouse, and Evalyn Ledy finished fifth in the 4x200, while Wickham, Kolan, Rittenhouse, and Ava Schmidt finished seventh in the 4x100.