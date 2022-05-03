Saline Softball Rolls Past Skyline in DH Sweep

The Saline softball team made short work of Ann Arbor Skyline in a doubleheader sweep Monday night.

The Hornets swept the Eagles 10-0 and 16-0 to improve to 7-0 in the SEC Red.

Karli Dorr tossed a no-hitter, striking out eight in the opener for Saline.

Back-to-back doubles by Grace Dunn and Izzy Deveau plated three runs as the Hornets put five on the board in the first and never looked back.

Kaleigh McClelland led the Hornets offense with three hits, an RBI and three runs scored.

Clara Cherry, Munn, and Leah Holloway finished with two hits and two RBI each. Dorr and Deveau each had a hit and RBI, while Hailey Malinczak and Jillian Whitley had one hit each.

Saline pounded out 14 hits in the second game and used a big 10 run second inning to put away Skyline in three innings to finish the sweep.

Munn and Deveau combined for a two-hitter, striking out three in the circle the second game.

Sydney Hastings had three hits, an RBI, and three runs scored to lead the offense.

Emily Sweetland had a big game with a home run and triple and drove in four runs. Dorr had a pair of hits and three RBI Cherry and Holloway two hits and two RBI each, Deveau two hits and an RBI, and Munn one hit.

Saline improved to 9-5 overall on the season with the sweep.