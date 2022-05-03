Saline Baseball Takes Two from Skyline

The Saline baseball team remained one game behind Dexter in the SEC Red standings after a doubleheader sweep of Skyline Monday.

The Hornets improved to 9-2 in the Red with Dexter a half game up at 9-1.

Saline took the opener from Skyline 4-0 behind the pitching of Adian Carlson. The Eagles mustered just three hits against Carlson, who recorded eight strikeouts in the game.

Skyline threatened with the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the first when Carlson got a 1-2-3 double play on a bouncer back to the mound and a flyout to end the threat.

The Hornets scored a run on an error in the first and three in the fifth with a two-run single by Giuseppe Gottfried and RBI-single by Kriss Sydlowski to make it 4-0.

Carlson did the rest by not allowing more than one runner the rest of the way as the Hornets held on for the win.

Saline finished with six hits with Gottfried leading with a hit and two RBI and Sydlowski a hit and RBI. Bobby Butler had a hit and two runs scored and Cade Tousa a hit and run scored. Jackson Conley and Jackson Muir each had a hit.

The Hornets finished the sweep with a 4-1 win in the nightcap.

Braden LaRusso allowed just three hits in five innings and struck out nine for the win.

Butler doubled in a run to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead in the first, but Skyline answered with one in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.

Tousa put the Hornets back on top with an RBI single in the second and they would not relinquish the lead. Saline would add two more in the top of the fifth with the help of a two-out error by the Eagles to make it 4-1.

Skyline put a pair of runners on in the bottom of the fifth, but LaRusso got a strikeout to end the game.

Tousa finished with two hits and an RBI to lead the Hornets bats. Butler had a double and RBI, Sam Miller a hit and run scored, and Conley and Muir one hit each.

The Hornets improved to 12-7 overall on the season.