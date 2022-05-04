Saline City Manager gets a contract extension

The Saline City Council put its support behind the city manager with the approval of an extended contract.

The city council approved the agreement with City Manager Colleen O’Toole at the May 2 council meeting.

Before the city council's unanimous vote, Saline Mayor Brian Marl said, “I think I speak for the whole of council when I say that we are very impressed with the performance of our city manager Colleen O’Toole.”

The council’s vote came after it convened into Closed Session for the purpose of discussing the City Manager performance evaluation and contract at the request of the individual.

Marl said the council looks forward to working with O’Toole in the ensuing years.

The contract term is set for May 2, 2022 and ending June 30, 2025, with the annual compensation for the 2022 fiscal year at $125,050.38.

O’Toole started in her role with Saline late in 2020. She previously served as City Manager for Durand.

The Sun Times News reached out to O’Toole after the meeting to ask about the contract.

She said, “Regarding my contract extension, I am extremely pleased to continue my service to the City of Saline and its residents. The work has been highly rewarding in terms of the opportunities and challenges presented to me in my role. It is also an absolute pleasure to work with such a competent and highly professional City Council, and I am lucky to count some of the finest public servants in the industry among my staff.”