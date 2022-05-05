Saline Softball Sweeps Tecumseh for Eighth Straight Win

The Saline softball team continued its hot play of late with a doubleheader sweep of Tecumseh Wednesday to make it eight straight wins and improve to 11-5 overall on the season.

The win moved to Hornets to an 8-0 record in the SEC Red and hold a two-game lead over Lincoln in the standings.

The opener was tied at two in the fourth, but an Indian error and a two-run single by Megan Guerard put Saline up 5-2 and they would cruise to a 6-3 win.

Guerard and Emily Sweetland each had a hit and two RBI, while Sydney Hastings added two hits for Saline. Karli Dorr and Leah Holloway each had a hit and run scored, Clara Cherry and Grace Munn one hit each.

Dorr struck out six and allowed seven hits for the win in the circle for the Hornets.

Sweetland had a huge game in the nightcap with three hits, including a pair home runs and six RBI to lead the Hornets to a 12-1 pasting of Tecumseh.

Hastings added three hits and an RBI, Cherry two hits and two RBI, Munn and Izzy Deveau a hit and RBI each, and Dorr and Kaleigh McClelland a hit and run scored each.

Deveau tossed a four-hitter and struck out four for the win.