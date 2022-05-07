Saline Soccer Splits Pair in SEC Red

The Saline girls' soccer team split a pair of SEC Red matches last week to improve to 5-2-1 in the conference.

The Hornets blanked Ypsilanti Lincoln 9-0 in a game that ended at the half.

Paige Martin and Abby Gray scored three goals each to lead Saline.

Ellie Warren, Sienna Snyder, and Priya Samaroo also scored for the Hornets. Reece Caryl and Norah Dawid combined for the shutout in net for Saline.

The Hornets dropped a tough 2-1 decision to Huron earlier in the week.

The game was scoreless at the half, but the Hornets went on top early in the second half. A corner kick squirter through the arms of the Huron goalkeeper and Kailee Cahill was there to drill it home for a 1-0 lead.

Huron tied the game with just over 26 minutes remaining and three minutes later the River Rats found the net again for the game-winner.