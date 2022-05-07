Saline Track Teams Host Golden Triangle

The Saline track and field teams hosted the annual Golden Triangle meet against some of the toughest area competition Friday.

The Golden Triangle brought in 23 teams in a non-scoring event that gives the athletes a taste of what Regionals would be like in a couple of weeks.

The Hornets had several top finishes against the tough competition.

For the boys’ team, Mason Kipley won the 1600 with a PR of 4:37.53. Benjamin Faulkner won the 300 hurdles with a PR of 41.94, and the 4x100 team finished first.

Christopher Cappello finished second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. The Hornets finished second in the 4x200 and 4x800 relay, Garrett Beazley third in the discus and fifth in the shot put, and Joshua Rush fourth in the 100.

Torin Moore Jr. had a big day with a third-place finish in the 110 hurdles, fourth place in the 300 hurdles, and fifth long jump. The 4x400 relay team finished fourth, Wynter Burnett eighth in the 200, Andrew Strong fifth, Samuel Kulczak sixth, and Truman Johnson eighth in the 1600, Ian Gifford fourth in the 110 hurdles, Andrew Harding sixth and Ian Gifford seventh in the high jump, and Shane Pitcher fifth in the 3200.

The girls picked up wins in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays, second in the 4x400, and fourth in the 4x400.

Mia Rogan was third in the 800 and Madison Stern fourth in the Elite 1600. Nicole Warren was fifth in the long jump, Madison Wood sixth in the 800, Alena Miklosovic sixth in the 300 hurdles, and Abigail Roth fourth, and Grace Roth fifth in the 3200.