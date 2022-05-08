Saline Boys Lacrosse Clinches SEC Red Title

The Saline boys’ lacrosse team took down Pioneer for the second time this season with a 9-7 win to clinch the SEC Red title. Saline improved to 7-0 in the Red with one game remaining in the conference.

Goals by Griffin Clark and Liam Bilote gave Saline a 2-1 lead over Pioneer after one.

The game was close throughout as Pioneer battled back early in the second. Quinn Brophy scored twice to give Saline a 4-3 lead at the half.

Pioneer tied it at 4-4 early in the third, but the Hornets answered with a pair of goals by Owen Miller and CJ Robison to make it 6-4 after three.

Blaise Kokkales scored early in the fourth to push the Hornets lead to 7-4. Pioneer got one back, but Robison quickly answered to give Saline an 8-5 lead.

Pioneer would make one last push and found the net to cut the lead to 8-6, but Ethan Crouch sealed the win with a late goal to make it 9-6. Pioneer would find the net with 18 seconds left, but it wasn’t enough as the Hornets clinched the Red title.

Saline used a fast start and a big night from Miller to take down Ann Arbor Skyline earlier in the week.

Miller scored a pair of first-period goals, including one just 39 seconds into the game to give the Hornets a 2-1 lead.

The lead would grow to 3-1 when Miller scored his third of the game with 8:09 left in the second. Clark would find the net to make it 4-1 Saline at the break.

The Hornets would blow the game open in the third when Brophy and Andrew Boehm scored 37 seconds apart to make it 6-1.

Skyline would get one back to cut the lead to 6-2, but Miller scored his fourth of the game and CJ Robison scored with 52 seconds left in the third to make it 8-2.

Crouch and Brophy scored goals in the final period to make the final 10-5 Hornets.

Saline improved to 10-4 overall and 7-0 in the Red with one game remaining in the conference.