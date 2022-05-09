Lodi Twp Police Report, March 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During March, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 205 calls for police service, up from 201 last year for a 2% increase. Total calls for the year are 479, up from 459 for the same period last year for a 4% increase.

Officers conducted 101 traffic stops, up from 95 last year. Twenty-five citations were issued.

Notable incidents from the police call log include seven citizen assists, three welfare checks, two mental health, one fraud, six animal complaints, and one aggravated stalking.

The WCSO submitted the following descriptions of noteworthy events:

On March 1, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 7000 Block of W. Ellsworth Road for a Fraud report. The complainant reported that she was contacted by an unknown suspect identifying themselves as an employee of her bank. Ultimately, the unknown suspect was able to defraud the victim of $15,300. The suspect remains unidentified at the time of this report.

On March 11, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 4500 Block of Boxwood Court for a report of a Malicious Destruction of Property incident. A broken window was discovered at a residence after the home alarm went off while the residence was unoccupied. It is not believed that any possible suspects entered the home.

